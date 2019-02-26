Live Updates: Hours After Strikes Across LoC, PM Modi Addresses Ex-Servicemen

Today, whatever work is being done... whatever you see around you... be it a strong economy, or ease of business... a bold and strong government, or ability to bring out bold reforms... it is all possible because of a strong government... and do you know what makes us strong? Do you know where this strength comes from? Do you know the source of all this? It is not Modi.. it is you... It is because you your one vote... It is your votes that gives us this strength.... India needs a strong government and I am sure that your vote this time will give us even more strength to carry on our work to take India to new heights: PM Modi at Rajasthan's Churu