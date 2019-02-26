Live Updates: Hours After Strikes Across LoC, PM Modi Addresses Ex-Servicemen

New Delhi:
PM Modi today addressed ex-servicemen in Rajasthan's Churu, hours after India's strike on Jaish camps.
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due in a few weeks' time, Congress is set for a for a meeting of its key working committee and a massive rally in Gujarat's Ahmedabad today. Rahul Gandhi, his mother and United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and newly-inducted General Secretary for East Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi will be present at the meeting. The meet will be followed by a Jan Sankalp Rally, where Priyanka Gandhi is expected to deliver her first public address after being inducted full time into the party affairs. Determined to ensure the Opposition party does not hog the complete limelight in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's prized home state, the BJP will have the prime minister addressing lakhs of party workers through video-conferencing across 450 centres in Gujarat under its "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" programme. Nationally the address will cover 15,000 places. These programmes come in the backdrop of India's "non-military, pre-emptive air strikes" carried out across the Line of Control early this morning. Some 300 terrorists were killed in the Indian Air Force strike at around 3.30 am, top government sources have told NDTV.
Here are the LIVE UPDATES of today's events of the Congress and the BJP:
"BJP snatched away the rights of the people of the northeast. We'll do everything to restore them," Rahul Gandhi said in Guwahati.
"We remember Maneshwar Basumatary (a native of Assam) who was a martyr in Pulwama attack and we congratulate the pilots of the Air Force": Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally in Assam's Guwahati
Addressing a public rally in Assam, Congress president Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP and the RSS for attacking culture, language, history of every northeast state. He assured that if voted to power, the Congress will restore ''special status'' to Assam. "Congress will ensure minimum wage guarantee for tea labourers," Mr Gandhi said, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doing nothing for tea garden workers.
Today, whatever work is being done... whatever you see around you... be it a strong economy, or ease of business... a bold and strong government, or ability to bring out bold reforms... it is all possible because of a strong government... and do you know what makes us strong? Do you know where this strength comes from? Do you know the source of all this? It is not Modi.. it is you... It is because you your one vote... It is your votes that gives us this strength.... India needs a strong government and I am sure that your vote this time will give us even more strength to carry on our work to take India to new heights: PM Modi at Rajasthan's Churu
My govt has made the impossible, possible.... The state government must not hinder the Centre's support to farmers: PM Modi in Churu
I salute all the armed forces... and I salute all fellow Indians... your pradhan sevak bows to you...: PM Narendra Modi
I vow that I will not let the country bow down: PM Narendra Modi at a public rally in Churu.
Today, I sense an enthusiasm... Together, say with me "Bharat Mata Ki": Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Rajasthan's Churu
PM Narendra Modi says "assure you, country is in safe hands" at Rajasthan rally hours after India strikes Jaish terror camp in Balakot.
I appeal to you all to salute all our soldiers today... I assure you all that the country is in safe hands: PM Modi says in Rajasthan's Churu