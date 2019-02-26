Hours After Strike On Jaish, Rally, Metro Ride As PM Modi Keeps Busy Sked

PM Narendra Modi takes a ride in Delhi Metro at Khan Market metro station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took ride on the Delhi Metro to travel to an event at the ISKCON temple, sticking to his usual packed schedule hours after India's air strikes targeting a terror camp of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.

PM Modi was seen in visuals at the Metro station and later on the train, being greeted by people who touched his feet and took selfies with him.

At the ISKCON temple in south Delhi, the Prime Minister turned a page of the world's largest Bhagwad Gita, over 2.8 meters big and weighing 800 kg, to mark its launch.

He said not a word about India's air strikes on a major terror camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot early on Tuesday morning, two weeks after the terror attack in Pulwama in which over 40 soldiers were killed.

But his audience cheered as he referred to "saving the earth from enemies of humanity" while talking about the Gita, which compiles Lord Krishna's advice to Arjuna from the epic Mahabharata.

"To save the world from the enemies of humanity, the power of god is always with us. That is the message that we are trying to convey to dushtaatma and asuras (evil people)," said the Prime Minister, to applause from the audience.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed a rally in Rajasthan's Churu, where he said: "The country is in safe hands. There is nothing above the nation."

IC-814 hijacker Yousuf Azhar, the brother-in-law of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, was among some 300 terrorists killed in the precision strike by the Indian Air Force around 3.30 am.