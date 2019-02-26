Jaish-e-Mohammed Camp That India Hit Was '5-Star, Resort-Style' With Swimming Pool

The Indian Air Force's Mirage 2000 fighter jets carried out the strike on the terror camp in Balakot

The Jaish-e-Mohammed terror training camp at Balakot, hit by Indian Air Force fighters in a pre-dawn strike across the Line of Control, housed hundreds of suicide attackers and their trainers who were shifted from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to a five-star, resort-style camp in a hilltop forest after the Pulwama attack.

The vast, advanced camp was "a sitting duck" for the Air Force jets and over 300 terrorists were killed, most of them in their sleep, said home ministry sources. Jaish chief Masood Azhar's relatives and cadres were all trained at Balakot in advanced weapons and tactics.

Sources say "at least 325 terrorists and 25 to 27 trainers were at the camp" in Balakot, the biggest operated by the Jaish-e-Mohammed, which had claimed the February 14 suicide attack in which over 40 soldiers were killed in Kashmir's Pulwama.

The camp was once also used by the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Jaish chief Masood Azhar and other leaders delivered lectures here to indoctrinate terrorists.

Situated on Kunhar river, the camp also offered the possibility of aquatic training to terrorists, said home ministry sources. The trainers were former Pakistani army men.

The terrorists were trained in weapons, explosives and field tactics, tactics for attacking security convoys, planting and making bombs, preps for suicide bombing, rigging vehicles for suicide attacks and survival tactics in high altitudes and extreme-stress situations, sources said.

The Jaish-e-Mohammed specialises in suicide attacks and "gives immense importance to religious indoctrination and ideological brainwashing" said home ministry sources.

Everyone at the camp was sleeping and Pakistani defence establishment had no clue that the attack was coming so deep into their country because they had expected a surgical strike on camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir near the Line of Control, said the sources.

But India received intelligence that JeM had shifted many in-training terrorists and hardcore operatives, along with their trainers, to the Balakot camp, which has facilities for 500 to 700 people, and even has a swimming pool along with cooks and cleaners.

Fighter and other aircraft took off from several air bases in Western and Central commands at about the same time, leaving Pakistani defence officials confused as to where they were heading, the sources said.

A small group of aircraft broke away from the swarm and headed to Balakot where "the sleeping terrorists were sitting ducks for the Indian bombing," the Press Trust of India quoted a source as saying.

Balakot is some 80 km from the Line of Control near Abbotabad where Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed in hiding by covert US forces who had also sneaked into Pakistan to carry out the operation, catching the entire Pakistani military unawares.