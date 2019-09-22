'Where Were 9/11, 26/11 Plotters Found?': PM Slams Pak, Trump In Audience

"What India is doing has troubled some people who can't even manage their own country", said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- in front of a battery of US leaders including President Donald Trump -- today asserted that the government's move to "bid farewell to Article 370" was one to end discrimination, and through it, terrorism. "I request you to give a standing ovation to the lawmakers of India," he said and launched into a scathing condemnation of Pakistan as an exporter of terror.

He also asked the people to give a "standing ovation" to President Trump who is "standing firmly against this", "What India is doing has troubled some people who can't even manage their own country," he said, referring to Pakistan, which has been flagging Kashmir in various international forums, including the United Nations.

"They have made hatred towards India the centre of their agenda. They support terror, they harbor terrorists," said the Prime Minister, who is expected to address the UN General Assembly on September 27.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is also expected to speak at the meet and raise the government's move in Jammu and Kashmir.



