'We Couldn't Agree More': US Reiterates PM's Comment On Ukraine Conflict

The US today reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment on Ukraine conflict -- that "this is not the era for war". Citing the comment during a discussion with foreign minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "We couldn't agree more".

Mr Jaishankar is on a visit to the US for bilateral consultations with several ministers, including his counterpart Mr Blinken.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Mr Jaishankar said the discussion was on political coordination, and assessment on regional and global challenge.

The two leaders also had a "brief discussion" on price cap on Russian oil, on which developing nations have a deep concern, Mr Jaishankar said. "Energy markets in great stress. Countries in south have found it hard to maintain availability," he added.

"We are working with partners so that oil revenues don't fuel the Ukrainian war," Mr Blinken said at the joint press conference.

European Union nations are trying to reach an accord on the contentious issue, on which it is facing resistance from several member nations. The Biden administration is trying to resist a push on the enforcement of the cap propose by the G7 nations. The idea is to limit Russia's revenue from oil sales while keeping Russian oil available in global market.

Earlier today, Mr Jaishankar had a discussion with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon.

Pointing to China's stance in the Indo-Pacific region, Mr Jaishankar said, "I do share with you that the global situation has become far more challenging this year (due to) a variety of reasons, the Indo-Pacific in particular".