'We Condemn VIP Culture': Doctors Oppose AIIMS SOPs For Treatment Of MPs

A doctors' association questioned PM Modi over the VIP culture in treatment. (File)

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) and other doctors' associations have opposed the AIIMS director's move over having standard operating procedures (SOPs) for sitting Members of Parliament.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas on Wednesday wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Joint Secretary YM Kandpal over the streamlining of Outpatient Department (OPD), emergency consultation, and inpatient hospitalisation services for the Members of Parliament, following the SOPs that were issued in this regard.

"We condemn VIP culture. No patient should suffer at the cost of another's privileges. That being said, having a protocol to streamline things should not be viewed as derogatory, provided it doesn't hamper patient care," FORDA said in a tweet.

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the VIP culture.

"On one side, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji says 'There is no VIP Culture in India!,' but on the other hand, AIIMS New Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas releases a letter to promote VIP Culture! Like past we still stand against VIP Culture!" the FAIMA said in a tweet.

Several doctors across the country have tweeted opposing the decision by the AIIMS Director.

In a letter, Dr Srinivas said, "In case a sitting Member of Parliament requires OPD consultation from a specialty/super-specialty department, the Lok Sabha/Rajyasabha secretariat or the personal staff of the MP will contact the duty officer and provide him requisite details about the ailment and specialist/super-specialist doctor to be consulted."

"The SOPs include duty officers, who are qualified medical professionals from the department of hospital administration, whi will be available in the control room AIIMS Hospital around the clock and the officer on duty will be the nodal officer to coordinate and facilitate requisite medical care arrangements for sitting MPs," according to the letter.

After the circulation of the letter, AIIMS New Delhi tweeted, "AIIMS New Delhi has always had a 24x7 Control Room for co-ordination of medical care of patients from all walks of life. Residents and faculty from Department of Hospital Administration work here to ease logistics and expedite treatment for the poorest of the poor."

