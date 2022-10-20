AIIMS Head's Letter Seeking Smooth Medical Facilities For MPs Cites 'SOP'

AIIMS Dehi director Dr M Srinivas's wrote the letter to Lok Sabha Joint Secretary YM Kandpal. (File)

The director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Lok Sabha Joint Secretary over streamlining the Outpatient Department (OPD), emergency consultation, and inpatient hospitalisation services for the Members of Parliament, following the SOPs that were issued in this regard.

"In case a sitting Member of Parliament requires OPD consultation from a specialty/super-specialty department, the Lok Sabha/Rajya Sabha Secretariat or the personal staff of the MP will contact the duty officer and provide him requisite details about the ailment and a specialist/super-specialist doctor to be consulted," stated Dr M Srinivas's letter to YM Kandpal.

"The SOPs include duty officers, who are qualified medical professionals from the department of hospital administration, will be available in the control room of AIIMS Hospital around the clock and the officer on duty will be the nodal officer to coordinate and facilitate requisite medical care arrangements for sitting MPs," it added.

According to the letter by Dr Srinivas, "The duty officer will speak to a concerned specialist or super specialist doctor or head of the department and fix a requisite appointment. In case it is so required, we can speak to the Chief of Centre or Head of the concerned department as well."

"In case of an emergency situation where the people's representative requires immediate medical management, the Lok Sabha/Rajya Sabha secretariat or personal staff of the MP will contact the duty officer and provide him with requisite details about the ailment. So that the duty officer can guide them as to which emergency services the MP should be brought to main emergency or Trauma Centre emergency or an Eye emergency," the letter said.

"In case of inpatient hospitalisation of an MP, the treating faculty will send a brief note to the medical superintendent about the ailment or illness that the MP is suffering from, the proposed line of management and expected duration of stay. It will be countersigned by the medical superintendent and will be sent to the Lok Sabha/Rajya Sabha Secretariat on the given email ID by the medical superintendent's office," said Dr Srinivas in a letter.

After the circulation of the letter, AIIMS Delhi tweeted, "AIIMS New Delhi has always had a 24x7 control room for co-ordination of medical care of patients from all walks of life. Residents and faculty from Department of Hospital Administration work here to ease logistics and expedite treatment for poorest of the poor."