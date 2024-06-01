"We Are Not VIPs": Gorakhpur BJP Candidate Ravi Kishan Waits In Queue To Vote

Gorakhpur Lok Sabha candidate Ravi Kishan on Saturday arrived at a polling booth in Gorakhpur and queued up in the line to cast his vote, emphasising that politicians are "servants of the public, not VIPs".

Kishan said that he was propagating the idea of PM Modi to end the VVIP culture in India.

"This is what our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taught us that we are servants of the public, we are not VIPs. As soon as PM Modi came, he ended the VIP culture in India by ending the concept of red beacons. When your head is so grounded, then you should remain a common man too. I hold no position above others now and prefer to stay humble. PM Modi has vanished the VIP culture in India and changed the politics of the nation. This is our culture and we should follow it," Ravi Kishan told ANI.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: BJP candidate from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan arrives at a polling booth in Gorakhpur to cast this vote for the seventh phase of #LokSabhaElections2024



The Gorakhpur seat sees a contest amid BJP's Ravi Kishan, SP's Kajal Nishad and BSP's Javed Ashraf. pic.twitter.com/Tz54ZwpdBB — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2024

"I have cast my vote for Viksit Bharat, Ram Rajya and to make India a "Vishwa guru", Kishan said after casting his vote.

Earlier, in a video message on X, Kishan urged the voters to cast their vote in the "festival of democracy".

"Friends, you all will be aware that today voting is being held in Gorakhpur under the seventh phase of Lok Sabha general elections. On this occasion, I humbly request all of you, the God-like voters who are the destiny makers of Gorakhpur, to exercise your right to vote in this great festival of democracy by discharging your duty as an aware voter," Kishan wrote in a post on X.

"Every vote of yours is important and it will decide the future of your Lok Sabha and the country, therefore I once again appeal to all of you to participate enthusiastically in this festival of democracy," he added.

BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Gorakpur Ravi Kishan is pitted against SP's Kajal Nishad and BSP's Javed Ashraf. Ravi Kishan is banking on the support of CM Yogi, who served five terms as MP from the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Earlier, UP CM Yogi Adityanath held a roadshow in Gorakhpur in support of BJP candidate Ravi Kishan.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kishan emerged victorious against Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Rambhual Nishad with a margin of 3,01,664 votes.

The seventh phase marks a grand finish to the world's largest polling marathon that began on the 19th of last month and has already covered six phases and 486 Lok Sabha seats.

