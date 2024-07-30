24 Killed In Wayanad Landslides, Hundreds Trapped After Roads Swept Away

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and assured all help to the LDF government. He has also asked BJP chief JP Nadda to ensure that party workers assist in rescue work. The Prime Minister has also spoken to Union Minister Suresh Gopi, BJP's lone Kerala MP, in this connection.

"Distressed by the landslides in parts of Wayanad. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured. Rescue ops are currently underway to assist all those affected. Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @pinarayivijayan and also assured all possible help from the Centre in the wake of the prevailing situation there," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister's Office has announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those killed in the calamity. Those injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said all agencies have joined the rescue operation in Wayanad. State ministers will coordinate the rescue ops, he has said in a statement.

Besides the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority and NDRF, the Kannur Defence Security Corps are also set to join the rescue operation. The Chief Minister also said two Air Force helicopters will depart for Wayanad shortly to join the ops.

Congress leader and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has said he is "deeply anguished" by the calamity and expressed his condolences to families who lost their own. "I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon," he said in a post on X.

Mr Gandhi said he had spoken to the Chief Minister and the district collector, who assured him that rescue operations are underway. "I have requested them to ensure coordination with all agencies, set up a control room, and inform us of any assistance needed for the relief efforts," he said, urging UDF workers to assist the administration.

Among the affected areas are Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala and Noolpuzha, authorities have said. Many roads have collapsed and a bridge has been swept away and several areas have become unreachable, Health Minister Veena George told news agency ANI, "We have to re-establish the connectivity. Helicopters will also be brought in, but the weather is bad."

UDF MLA T Siddique has said district authorities are drawing up plans to airlift people from Mundakkai, news agency PTI reported. "Currently, we have no complete information about those missing and dead in the landslides. Many areas have been cut off. NDRF personnel are trying to reach those places." he said.