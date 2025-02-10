Waterfront Park, Ferries: Paytm CEO's 4-Point Suggestions To PM Modi To Rejuvenate Yamuna River

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently pledged to clean the Yamuna River, a promise made to the people of Delhi following the BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections. In response, Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma suggested that the government collaborate with top engineering institutes in Delhi, such as IIT Delhi and Delhi Technological University (DTU), to achieve this goal.

Mr Sharma took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his suggestions, emphasising the importance of partnering with these institutions under the Yamuna Clean Water Mission. He also proposed the establishment of a "grand Yamuna waterfront park" with "lots of nature and evening light and fountain shows like The Pointe in Dubai".

The Paytm CEO's suggestions also included constructing a giant observation wheel, similar to the iconic London Eye, which would offer panoramic views of the city and the river. In his final suggestion, he recommended introducing point-to-point ferries, inspired by Hong Kong's Star Ferry, to help decongest Delhi's roads.

See the tweet here:

A few ideas, sir 💡

1.Yamuna Clean Water Mission – In partnership with Delhi's top engineering institutes (DTU, IIT Delhi). ⚙️

2.A grand Yamuna waterfront Park – Featuring lots of nature and evening light and fountain shows like The Pointe in Dubai. ⛲️

3.A giant observation wheel… https://t.co/tgqRWcbmna — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) February 9, 2025

The Yamuna River's pollution is a longstanding issue, with millions of gallons of untreated sewage flowing into the river daily. Previous efforts to clean the river have been undertaken, including the Yamuna Action Plan, which has seen significant investments in sewage treatment infrastructure. However, the challenge of restoring the river's health remains significant.

Notably, PM Modi addressed a gathering at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday, following the party's historic victory in the Delhi Assembly elections.

"The existence of Delhi itself has flourished in the lap of Mother Yamuna. The people of Delhi have been crying after seeing the condition of Yamuna as the AAP-DA in Delhi has insulted this faith," said the Prime Minister.

"I have pledged during the election campaign that we will make Yamuna ji the identity of Delhi. I know this is not very difficult. No matter how much time is taken, no matter how much energy is used, but if the resolve is strong, then blessings of Yamuna ji will remain with us," assured the Prime Minister in his victory address.