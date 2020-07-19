Watch: 'You're Criminal, Not Ranger,' Guard Rebukes Rangers Over Bamboo Cutting In Chhattisgarh

A video shows forest beat guard Shekhar Singh Ratre rebuking his seniors.

In a rare sight, a forest guard was seen taking on his seniors over what he claimed as illegal chopping of bamboo trees in Chhattisgarh's Korba district. A video showing forest beat guard Shekhar Singh Ratre rebuking his senior - ranger and a deputy ranger - is going viral on social media.

As seen in the video, the guard his scolding his two senior over chopping of trees without proper approval.

"You are not my ranger at the moment. You are criminal. Don't you understand?" Mr Ratre was seen telling his seniors in the video.

"What are you talking about. How have you put three stars, (I) don't understand," he added.

The 44-second video clip ends with guard bringing his book and asking the senior officials to sign on the legal document.

"Come on, sign here, I will take your criminal statement," he added as the two officials kept listening to him.

Official taking on their seniors or those in power is considered rare in among the security forces.

Days ago, a video of a similar incident, in which a Gujarat constable had confronted an MLA's son for violating lockdown had gone viral.

The young constable had shot into limelight after she pulled up the minister's son and his two friends for allegedly violating the coronavirus-inducted lockdown and curfew, an act which was caught on camera.