Watch: Woman Slips Trying To Board Moving Train At Surat Station, Alert Cop Saves Her

Timely intervention by an alert constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved the life of a passenger who slipped and fell while boarding a moving train at Gujarat's Surat railway station. In a video of the incident, two women are seen running on the platform as the train is leaving the station. However, one of them loses her balance and slips into the gap between the station and the train. This is when RPF constable Arvind Kumar immediately rushes to help and pulls the passenger to safety.

The railway station's CCTV camera captured the RPF officer's swift action. RPF India tweeted a video of the rescue act lauding the constable.

The tweet was captioned, ''Acting promptly, constable Arvind Kumar of 7th Corps/Railway Protection Special Force posted on duty at Surat railway station saved a woman passenger from being run over by a train when she fell down while boarding a moving train.''

Many users appreciated the RPF constable's timely intervention and presence of mind which helped avert a mishap. Within a couple of hours of being shared, the clip has been viewed around 7,500 times and has been retweeted 270 times.

One user wrote, ''Very good Work By Rpf Personnel Thanks.'' Another wrote, ''We Need to work on solutions for such problems. Every day we receive such incidents.''

This is not the first time an RPF personnel has swung into action to save a passenger. Last month, RPF Constable Shushil Kumar acted quickly and saved a passenger's life at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus. The passenger was trying to board a moving train but lost balance and slipped.

The Railways has time and again, appealed to passengers to not board or deboard a running train.