Watch: VVS Laxman Shares A Video Of A Dog Taking Care Of Orphaned Kittens

The video has a profoundly beautiful effect on viewers.

VVS Laxman, a former cricketer for India who is renowned for his graceful stroke play, shared a touching video on the microblogging platform Twitter on Monday. The video shows a dog caring for kittens after its mother cat passed away. Social media users are feeling really delighted by the video, and it has gotten a lot of traction.

The stylish batter shared the videos with a caption that reads, "A dog mother taking care of Kittens after Cat Mother died. "Motherhood is the exquisite inconvenience of being another person's everything." Gratitude to all mothers of all living beings. Will really like it if in comments you share the most emotional mother story with your mother,".

A dog mother taking care of Kittens after Cat Mother died.



"Motherhood is the exquisite inconvenience of being another person's everything.”

Gratitude to all mothers of all living beings.

Will really like if in comments you share the most emotional mother story with your mother pic.twitter.com/T5unxJkvoY — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 17, 2022

The video was posted a short while ago and has since received more than 45,000 views, 2,200 likes, and a large number of comments.

"We should learn from these. A Lesson for Humanity", wrote a person. "Just animal things," posted another with heart emoticons.

One comment came in Hindi, which when translated to English, reads as "There can be no one like mother...do not know about other people sir but for me...my mother is my everything..".

"Motherly moments," commented a Laxman follower while sharing a heartening video.