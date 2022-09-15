Watch: UP Man Was Complaining About Potholes. Moments Later, Proved Right

Accidents caused by potholes are not uncommon.

The danger posed by potholes appeared live when an e-rickshaw toppled over as a resident was complaining about the poor road conditions in Uttar Pradesh.

A resident of Ballia, Pravir Kumar, was speaking about the accidents caused by the potholes on the road. Behind him an electric e-rickshaw hit a water filled pothole and fell on its side.

A crowd rushed to help the people in the rickshaw and get it back upright and the entire incident was caught on camera. A woman also appeared to be injured in the accident.

Mr Kumar said that despite several attempts at urging intervention, the road has remained damaged and ignored for at least the last four years. He added that accidents like this involving autorickshaws occur at least 20 times a day.

Accidents caused by potholes are not uncommon. As per data released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways last month, road accidents caused by potholes led to the death of 5,626 people between 2018 and 2020.

In August, a man in Kerala had launched a unique protest against the civic indifference towards potholes by bathing in deep ditch in the middle of the road. In a bid to draw attention towards the persisting menace, he even washed his clothes in the muddy pool of water.