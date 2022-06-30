Watch: Uddhav Thackeray, Sons, Visit Temple After Submitting Resignation

Uddhav Thackeray at the temple after submitting his resignation to the governor

Uddhav Thackeray, out of power in Maharashtra and marginalised in the party founded by his father, rounded up the day with a visit to a temple in Mumbai. He was accompanied by his sons Aaditya Thackeray and Tejas Thackeray.

The eight-day political drama that started with the rebellion of Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, ended today with Mr Thackeray's digtal address, where he announced his resignation.

The move came as the Supreme Court ruled that his government has to take the floor test tomorrow as ordered by the Governor. Down to around 15 MLAs following Mr Shinde's rebellion, the Team Thackeray had asked the court to stop the floor test.

Shortly after the webcast, Mr Thackeray went and met the Governor and handed over his resignation letter.

In the emotional address, Mr Thackeray said he has been "betrayed" by his own.

"Congress leader Ashok Chavan told me that if the rebels want, Congress would get out of the government and extend outside support. Those who were expected to ditch me, stood by me while my own left me," he said.

Referring to the rebels, he said, "What were your problems? Instead of going to Surat and Guwahati, you could have come to me directly and expressed your views... Shiv Sena is a party of common man and has faced several challenges successfully".

Mr Thackeray, sources said, had tried to step down twice since the rebellion by Eknath Shinde unleashed the huge political crisis. Both times, he was dissuaded by Sharad Pawar, the chief of ally

Nationalist Congress Party who had stitched up the alliance two years ago.

The BJP, the silent partner in Eknath Shinde's rebellion, started celebrations this evening. Devendra Fadnavis, expected to stake claim to form government, however, refused to divulge the plans. "We will tell you everything tomorrow," Mr Fadnavis told reporters

Eknath Shinde claimed he has the support of 40 Shiv Sena MLAs, and another nine Independents. Sources indicated that he is likely to join the government as Mr Fadnavis's deputy.

Today, Mr Shinde claimed in court that he was the real Shiv Sena and portrayed Mr Thackeray as the leader of a "hopeless minority" trying to cling to power.