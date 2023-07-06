Video: One By One, Submerged Trucks Pulled Out Of River In Bihar

On instructions of the National Green Tribunal, sand mining in Son river stopped from July 1.

A Herculean task of pulling out 28 trucks from a river in Bihar continues for nearly a week now.

The trucks were stranded on the Son river bed while two others drowned as heavy torrential rains triggered a sudden increase in the water level.

The authorities have been trying to recover the trucks from the muddy waters since Saturday.

While some of them have been pulled out, efforts are on to pull out the rest of the trucks that remain submerged near the Katar Balu ghat in Rohtas district.

On the instructions of the National Green Tribunal, sand mining in Son river stopped from July 1. Subsequently, the agency engaged in sand mining had stopped its activities.