Watch: Traffic Cop Stops Commuters To Let Tiger Cross Highway

Picture shows a tiger crossing the road while commuters stop in between the road.

A video going viral on social media shows a traffic policeman stopping commuters at a highway signal to allow a wild tiger to cross the road.

Green signal only for tiger. These beautiful people. Unknown location. pic.twitter.com/437xG9wuom — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 22, 2022

Shared by an Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Parveen Kaswan on Twitter on Friday, the caption reads, "Green signal only for tiger. These beautiful people. Unknown location."

In the viral video, the traffic cop is seen halting motorists on both sides of the road and giving signs to keep calm. A tiger is then seen emerging from behind the trees and gently coming out of the jungle nearby to cross the road from a distance.

People on motorbikes and automobiles quickly took the advantage of the situation and clicked photograph of the tiger. The wildcat crosses the road slowly and quietly, while drivers wait patiently for it to return to the forest.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 1.1 lakh views on Twitter and thousands of likes in just one day.

Some people can be seen surprised by the footage, while others can be seen describing the location of the incident.

"Have always seen such things in other countries. Good that something is changing for good in India," wrote a user.

Another said, "This is likely National Highway 353D between Brahmapuri and Nagbhir in Maharashtra."

"Quite Rare Situation... this Tiger has accepted human presence or was it not hungry?" wrote a third user.

Recently, a video surfaced on social media showed a tiger being washed away by heavy currents while attempting to cross the Gerua River in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district. It was eventually able to swim over and into the forest.

The video was shared by Indian Forest Service officer (IFS) Ramesh Pandey on Twitter.The tiger was being monitored while it crossed the river and later it was informed safe in the wilds.