Watch: Tiger Survives Strong River Current; 'Great Swimmer,' Says Twitter

A tiger was swept away by strong currents when it tried to cross the Gerua River in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh. It was eventually able to swim to the other side and reach the forest.

A video, uploaded by Indian Forest Service officer (IFS) Ramesh Pandey on Twitter, captured the moments as the tiger struggled to stay afloat in the river. It showed the wild cat caught in the current with waves splashing onto him.

“A young looking tiger tried to cross Gerua river along the heavy current but flown away upto Girijapuri barrage in Bahraich. Tiger looked in trouble,” the caption read.

In a subsequent video, we can see the tiger wading across the swollen river. The officer wrote that the tiger managed to cross the river and reached the jungles on the other side. “However, the tiger being a powerful and great swimmer could cross the river against the current, and reached in jungles of Katerniaghat, part of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve,” the tweet read.

The tiger was being monitored while it crossed the river. “The team lead by Akash Deep Bhadhawan monitored the safe passage to tiger and other wildlife during high flood times in Katerniaghat. Monsoon in Terai is a tough time for protection and patrolling,” the officer tweeted.

Social media celebrated the tiger's survival, and users praised the team for ensuring its safety. “Relieved to see the tiger swim back to safety,” one user wrote. Another commented “Happy! Tiger is alive.”