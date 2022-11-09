Watch: Thieves in Mirzapur Arrive in Car And Flee With Sacks of Vegetables, UP Police Reacts

A video of the incident, caught on CCTV cameras, has surfaced on several social media websites.

The surge in vegetable prices has triggered many heists in recent months. As prices of the staple of India's cooking surges to record highs, a bizarre case of vegetable theft has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur. A video of the incident, caught on CCTV camera, has surfaced on several social media platforms.

The video shows a car parked close to a shop, which many Twitter users said was used by the thieves. Two of them, who are in masks, are seen signaling the car driver to stay put. They then proceed to carry five sacks of vegetables kept outside the shop. The users, who tagged the police, said that 25 kilograms of potatoes were stolen by the men, who loaded the stolen goods in their car and fled from the spot. The incident happened in Sugapakh Khurd village under Patehra Kala police post. According to the time stamp on the CCTV video, the incident happened around 12:27 am, on November 2.

Shopkeeper Kishan Kumar told Aaj Tak that he has filed a complaint with the police and they are seeking information on the thieves. In a tweet, the Mirzapur Police reacted to the CCTV video, and wrote, ''Please kindly inform the name of the concerned police station area."

In a similar incident from Rajasthan, a few thieves were caught on camera arriving in a car to steal lightbulbs. The 1 minute and 20-second video showed two people getting down from a white Alto car, to steal bulbs. The incident happened around 1:30 am on November 6 in Kolsia village in the Nawalgarh police station area of Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu.