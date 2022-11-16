Watch: Telangana Government Official Touches KCR's Feet, Faces Criticism

The health official was not immediately available for comments.

A video of a senior health official in Telangana touching the feet of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao went viral on Wednesday, prompting the opposition BJP and Congress to find fault with the "tendency" of some officials to do such acts in the state.

TV channels showed a video in which state director of public health G Srinivas Rao is seen touching the feet of the Chief Minister out of respect at an event where the latter launched eight new medical colleges on Tuesday.

Touted as top most post - Director of Public Health in Telangana Dr G Srinivas Rao touches CM KCR's feet twice...



Looks like Kothagudem ticket is yet to be confirmed. pic.twitter.com/OfgSR7G24t — A.Venkata Ramana (AVR) (@AerpulaVenkata) November 15, 2022

Former BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao said the "tendency" of some officials in Telangana touching the feet of the chief minister "when they are in service" is not in good taste.

Retired officials joining politics is understandable, he said.

Talking about the health official's action, the BJP leader said a senior official had done the same earlier.

This senior official was subsequently "awarded" with an MLC post, Ramachander Rao said.

"I can understand if a person is retired and then entering politics. But, in service, falling on the feet of the Chief Minister is something very disgusting," he said.

Meanwhile, some Congress leaders tried to present a "pink shirt" to the health official as a protest, a party release said. The ruling TRS' party flag is pink.

A row arose earlier when Venkatram Reddy, who was then Collector of Siddipet district, touched the feet of the Chief Minister at an event last year.

