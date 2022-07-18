Watch: Tejashwi Yadav Plays Cricket At Home, 'Modi Effect' Some Say

Mr Yadav could also be seen spin bowling in the latter part of the video.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav was today seen sweating it out at a makeshift cricket pitch at his Patna residence, In a short video he posted on Twitter, he is smashing the ball around while his domestic staff bowl to him. Clad in shorts, a t-shirt, and shoes, the fiery young leader could be seen wearing gloves and wielding a bat while a few others bowl and field.

A couple of plastic chairs were used as wickets. Mr Yadav could also be seen spin bowling in the latter part of the video.

Life or game, one should always play to win. The more you plan in head, the more you perform on field.



Pleasure to try hands on bat & ball after ages. It becomes more satisfying when driver, cook, sweeper, gardener & care takers are your playmates and keen to hit & bowl you out. pic.twitter.com/ChvK9evzi2 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 17, 2022

Some say Mr Yadav took to heart PM Modi's remark on his weight and was trying to prove a point.

At a centenary function of the Bihar assembly premises, Mr Yadav, who is otherwise a fiery speaker, reportedly fumbled many times while reading out from a written speech in the presence of many dignitaries, including the Prime Minister.

It is widely rumoured that PM Modi told Mr Yadav "wazan Kam karo" (lose some weight) before bidding farewell.

A section of the media here also believes that the gentle rebuke from the PM, who is almost his father's age, has caused Mr Yadav to sweat it out.

Before he entered politics, the Bihar leader of the opposition had fancied a career in cricket. He was formerly a cricketer who had won an IPL contract with the Delhi Daredevils team.

