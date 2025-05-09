Watch: Swami Yo's War Prophecy On BeerBicep's Show Amid India-Pak Conflict Goes Viral

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Video of Swami Yo predicting a war in May 2025 has gone viral. He claims planetary alignment will herald significant events for India. Tensions have risen between India-Pakistan in recent days.

Amid the ongoing India-Pakistan border tensions, a video of Swami Yogeshwarananda Giri, better known as Swami Yo, prophesying the events of a war, has gone viral on social media. In a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, last year in July, the spiritual guru claimed that a great war would break out in May 2025.

India and Pakistan have been on the precipice of a war ever since terrorists backed by Islamabad killed 26 innocent tourists in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgham last month. India retaliated earlier this week, leading to a further increase in tensions.

Quizzed by Mr Allahbadia if there would be a great war, Swami Yo replied in affirmative, before backing it up with his astrological wisdom.

"There will be an alignment of planets around May 30. Astrologically, this alignment, involving six planets positioning themselves, mirrors the configurations seen during significant historical events like the Mahabharata and other major wars," said Swami Yo.

"This alignment indicates a grand moment for India, and I can confidently say that it marks the beginning of its golden era," he added.

Social media reacts

As the video went viral, a section of social media users lauded the prediction while others said it may have been a fluke.

"He predicted this 10 months ago," said one user while another added: "It's so amazing to know about our Astrology... tbh indian culture has always been a mystery."

A third commented: “Also, show the times, these things have proven wrong too. I am sure there won't be any scarcity of content. Btw 2012 world was supposed to end, right? Time to grow up and live in the present."

Operation Sindoor

India launched Operation Sindoor in the wee hours of Wednesday (May 7), under which nine terror camps were eliminated in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Desperate to mount a retaliation, Pakistan's armed forces launched attacks on 15 Indian cities using drones and other projectiles but were thwarted by India's superior air defence system.

India returned the favour by sending kamikaze drones deep into major Pakistani cities such as Rawalpindi and Karachi, whilst destroying the air defence system in Lahore. On Thursday (May 8), Pakistan resumed its attacks on Indian cities and the border regions of Uri and Poonch but the Indian forces returned the fire in kind.