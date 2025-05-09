"My Money's On The Indians", Says Former US Air Force Pilot Amid Rising India-Pak Tensions

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist bases in Pakistan. A retired US pilot expressed confidence in Indian pilots amid tensions. Indian forces intercepted and neutralised multiple Pakistani missile threats.

A former US Air Force Pilot, who claims to have flown with both Indian and Pakistani pilots, has said that if the tensions between the two countries escalate post Operation Sindoor, his "money is on the Indians". On early Wednesday, India launched 'Operation Sindoor', hitting terrorist bases in Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam attack. On Thursday, India also thwarted Pakistan's attempts to target 15 places in the country.

Amidst the rising tensions, Dale Starks, a retired US Air Force Pilot and an expert A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot, said in a post on X that if asked to pick between the two, he would put his money on the Indians.

"I've flown with both Indian and Pakistani fighter pilots during my career. I'll just say my money's on the Indians if this continues to escalate," Mr Stark wrote.

I've flown with both Indian and Pakistani fighter pilots during my career. I'll just say my money's on the Indians if this continues to escalate. — Dale Stark (@DaleStarkA10) May 7, 2025

Responding to a comment, Mr Stark also said that the Indian army "was way better".

Another X user agreed, saying, "Indian pilots are thorough professionals. They know what to do and they will do without any religious fervour or over-enthusiasm. Moreover, India has a vast and diverse terrain to train them. They are the best."

"Bro everyones money on India. I have put a large bid already," commented one user.

"Indian armed forces is 1 billion + strong. They are professional, disciplined, respectful, humble, measured and patient. Indians will roar so loud that the mere sound of it will cause quakes in Pakistan. They don't realize what they are wishing for," wrote another.

Mr Stark's post comes amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, after the latter launched fresh missile and drone attacks on the Indian territory. India's air defence system intercepted and neutralised at least eight missiles launched by Islamabad on Thursday.

The government said Indian forces responded by targeting and neutralising Pakistani Air Defence Radars and systems in several locations, including Lahore, in response to Pakistan's attempts to attack military facilities in Srinagar, Pathankot, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, and other locations. Indian forces' response was "in the same domain (and) with the same intensity" as the attacks launched by Pakistan, the government said.

Pak forces used drones and missiles that were disabled by India's air defence systems. Sources told news agency ANI that HARPY drones were used by India to destroy Pak air defences, while India then used the Russian-made S-400 defence system to shoot down missiles aimed at its cities.

Debris from the destroyed drones and missiles is being collected and will add to the volume of evidence supporting India's charges that Pakistan, or the Pak deep state, supports cross-border terrorism targeting India, whether by financial funding or military training, the government said.