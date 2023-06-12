Watch: Street Turns Into River As Heavy Rain Hits Bengaluru

Bengaluru rain: The inundated roads

Heavy rain in Bengaluru led to severe flooding, once again spotlighting the crumbling infrastructure in the Karnataka capital with streets turning into rivers.

Varthur, situated in the eastern periphery of Bangalore and part of the internationally famous Whitefield township, recorded 60 mm of rain.

Several storm water drains overflowed and inundated the nearby areas. Apart from the Bellandur lake, Hallenayakanahalli, Varthur lakes also overflowed. The inundation impacted the Outer Ring Road majorly. It connects the city to tech parks located on the city's outskirts.

In view of flooding, the city civic body has taken up upgradation of 195 km of storm water drains. Of the 859.9km of storm water drains, 491 km was upgraded.

Last month, a 22-year-old woman died after her car got submerged in a flooded underpass.