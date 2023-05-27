Watch: SRK's New Parliament Building Video Has A Touch Of 'Swades'

Shah Rukh Khan has given a voice-over in the video.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan today tweeted the video of the new parliament building that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a grand ceremony tomorrow.

Shah Rukh Khan has given a voice-over in the video, with the theme music of his film 'Swades' playing in the background.

"What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one people," Shah Rukh Khan said.

What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji.

A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind!… pic.twitter.com/FjXFZwYk2T — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 27, 2023

"A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age-old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind!" he added.

Several Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP leaders have tweeted the video of the new parliament building as well. Actor Akshay Kumar also tweeted the video, with a voice-over.

Proud to see this glorious new building of the Parliament. May this forever be an iconic symbol of India's growth story. #MyParliamentMyPridepic.twitter.com/vcXfkBL1Qs — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 27, 2023

The parliament building will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow in a ceremony which is expected to begin at around 7 in the morning with a havan. Several dignitaries, politicians and religious heads will be present at the event.

The 'Sengol', which was given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today by seers from Tamil Nadu, will be placed in the Lok Sabha chamber.

On the day of the historic event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also launch a Rs 75 coin and a stamp to commemorate the inauguration of the building.