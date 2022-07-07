Watch: "Shabash," Says PM As Schoolchildren Greet Him With Songs In UP

PM Narendra Modi interacts with children at his constituency Varanasi

Schoolchildren in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi today greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a loud applause when he reached the city to inaugurate a three-day seminar on education.

Some 300 delegates will discuss the National Education Policy, or NEP, in the seminar at PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency.

A video of PM Modi's interaction shows him sitting in the middle of a large group of children in uniform, who sings for him one by one.

A schoolboy brought a drum with him, which he played in front of the Prime Minister. It drew a smile from him. "Sabash," PM Modi said after the performance ended. Another schoolboy performed complex, flexible yoga moves.

The event that PM Modi inaugurated today, called "Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam", will provide a platform for higher educational institutions to share insights on strategies, success stories and best practices in implementing the NEP 2020.

Organised by the Education Ministry in association with the University Grants Commission and Banaras Hindu University, the seminar brings together over 300 Vice Chancellors and directors from public and private universities, educationists, policy makers, as also industry representatives to discuss how the implementation of NEP can be taken further across the country.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the event.