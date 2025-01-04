Watch: Rare Melanistic Leopard With Cub Spotted In Odisha's Nayagarh

A rare melanistic leopard with a cub has been spotted in a forest in Odisha's Nayagarh district, bringing cheer to wildlife lovers, an official said on Friday.

The leopard's images were captured with the help of a camera trap installed in the forest.

"A rare melanistic leopard with cub has been sighted in central Odisha, reflecting the region's incredible biodiversity. These elusive 'black panthers' are vital to the ecosystem - protecting their habitat, ensures a thriving wildlife heritage," Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Prem Kumar Jha said in a post on X.

He also attached a video and picture of the leopard in the post.

The All Odisha Leopard Estimation-2024 has revealed that the state has the presence of such leopards in three forest divisions, sources said.

