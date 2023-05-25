Watch: Ashwini Vaishnaw Enjoys Kulfi With Pushkar Singh Dhami

The Railways Minister was on a visit to Dehradun

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was yesterday seen having kulfi falooda with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun. The Railways Minister was on a visit to the hill state for the flagging off of the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express train by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a video shared by Ashwini Vaishnaw on Twitter, he is seen buying plates of kulfi falooda at a restaurant and then enjoying it with the Uttarakhand Chief Minister.

The video collected more than 80,000 views on the platform where several users reacted to it.

“Hope you enjoyed sir this is the best thing in the world,” a user said.

“The Great Indian Taste-‘Kulfi',” a comment read.

Another person said, “One of my favourites”.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the first Vande Bharat Express train of Uttarakhand via video conferencing today morning.

“Uttarakhand's connectivity is all set to get a big boost. At 11 AM today, I will be flagging off the Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Dehradun. Making the occasion even more special is the feat of 100% electrification of Uttarakhand's rail tracks. Do join the programme,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

In a subsequent tweet, PM Modi said, “Delighted to flag off the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express. It will ensure 'Ease of Travel' as well as greater comfort for the citizens”.

The express train will run between Dehradun and Delhi's Anand Vihar Railway Station. It will begin operating on May 29 and cover 302 km in four hours and forty-five minutes. The train will depart from Dehradun at 7 am and reach Delhi at 11:45 am on May 29.

Last week, PM Modi virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train between Puri and Howrah. The indigenously manufactured train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities and aims to provide convenient and more comfortable travel to passengers.