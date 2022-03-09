Caught On Camera: Man Tries To Kill Himself, Rescued By Railway Staff

The ticket-checking staff at Bihar's Danapur railway station rescued a young man who had climbed the roof of a train engine in a bid to end his life. It appeared as if he wanted to touch the high-voltage, overhead electric wire.

One of the staff members crawled up the engine and threw a shawl around the man's neck and pulled him down to safety. The man seemed to be unconscious while the railway workers around him were heard making arrangements for a vehicle to shift him to the hospital.

The 28-second chilling video of the daring rescue was shared on social media platform Koo by the Ministry of Railways. The caption read, “Indian Railway employees set an example of humanity and conscientiousness.”

In the past too, there have been instances of railway personnel rescuing people from the jaws of death.

Last year, a railway official in Maharashtra risked his life to save a child who had fallen on the tracks as a train was approaching the station. The incident occurred at the Vangani railway station. In the CCTV footage, the child was seen walking on the edge of the platform with another person. Suddenly, the kid loses balance and falls onto the tracks. The railway pointsman, who was present at the spot, sprints towards the boy and saves him in the nick of time.

In another incident in 2018, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at Mumbai's Kurla station saved a man who was trying to take his own life. The man laid down on the tracks, causing a commotion. RPF staff and other passengers jumped on the tracks within seconds to drag him to safety.