Watch: Child Saved By A Hair's Breadth, Railway Employee's Daring Act

A railway official in Maharashtra risked his life to save a child who fell on the tracks as a train was approaching the platform. The incident took place in Vangani railway station on Saturday.

In CCTV footage shared by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, a child is seen walking with another person on a deserted rail platform. The child, holding the person's hand, is on the edge of the platform when he suddenly loses his balance and falls onto the tracks. Right then, railway pointsman Mayur Shelke is seen running towards the child, trying to get to him before a speeding train seen in the backdrop. Mr Shelke manages to rescue the child and jump onto the platform just in time.

Very proud of Mayur Shelke, Railwayman from the Vangani Railway Station in Mumbai who has done an exceptionally courageous act, risked his own life & saved a child's life. pic.twitter.com/0lsHkt4v7M — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 19, 2021

Sharing the video footage, the minister wrote: "Very proud of Mayur Shelke, Railwayman from the Vangani Railway Station in Mumbai who has done an exceptionally courageous act, risked his own life and saved a child's life."

The Minister also spoke to Mr Shelke and praised him for his bravery and courage. "The entire rail family is proud of him," the minister wrote on Twitter.

"His act cannot be compared with any prize or money, but he will be rewarded for fulfilling his responsibility, and motivating humanity with his work," Mr Goyal tweeted.