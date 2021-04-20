Watch: Railways Hero, Seen Saving Boy From Train, Gets Rousing Welcome

Mayur Shelke is seen on CCTV, pushing the boy on to the platform in the nick of time.

A railways official in Maharashtra, who risked his life to save a six-year-old boy who fell on the tracks as a train was approaching the platform, got a rousing welcome from his colleagues and seniors for his act of heroism.

Mayur Shelke, who works as a pointsman, was seen in CCTV visuals, sprinting towards the child on the rail tracks and pushing him on to the platform in the nick of time while a speeding train was approaching the Vangani railway station in Maharashtra. Mr Shelke too managed to jump on to the platform just in time. The station is about 90 km from Mumbai.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Railway staff at Central Railway office clap for pointsman Mayur Shelkhe, who saved the life of a child who lost his balance while walking at platform 2 of Vangani railway station & fell on railway tracks, on 17th April. Shelkhe was also felicitated. (19.04) pic.twitter.com/6L8l3VmLlQ — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021

The incident took place on Saturday evening when the boy, who was accompanied by a woman, fell on the tracks when they were walking close to the edge of the platform.

Railways staff at the Central Railway office in Mumbai stood on both sides of a corridor and clapped as Mr Shelke walked in. "All the best. Keep up the good work. What you did, perhaps, no one else could have done it. There's nothing bigger than saving a life," a senior official told him.

"The woman (with the child) was visually impaired. She could do nothing. I ran towards the child but also thought that I might be in danger too. Still, I thought I should save him. The woman was very emotional and thanked me a lot. Minister Piyush Goyal also called me up," Mayur Shelke told news agency ANI.

"The child was so small that he was unable to climb the platform. At the same time train no. 01302 Up (Udyan Express) was approaching on the same track speedily," the Central Railway said in a release, adding that the woman on the platform was desperately shouting to save the child.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal too shared the video on Twitter and priased him. He Goyal with Mr Shelke and appreciated him for his courageous act. "Very proud of Mayur Shelke, Railwayman from the Vangani Railway Station in Mumbai who has done an exceptionally courageous act, risked his own life and saved a child's life," tweeted Mr Goyal.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)