Watch: Railway Cop Saves Elderly Woman From Getting Slipping Under Train

The video shows the woman hanging from the door, as the train starts moving.

A railway policeman's quick thinking saved the life of an elderly woman at a Mumbai railway station on Saturday. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera on the platform.

The Railway Protection Force official jumped into action after seeing the woman being dragged along a moving train while trying to board it at the Akola Station on the Nagpur-Mumbai line.

The CCTV video of the incident shows the cop patrolling the station in the evening when he sees the elderly woman being dragged. As the train picks up speed, the woman is seen hanging from the door. The cop sprints and grabs the woman, pulling her away to the platform after which the train stops.

A small crowd gathers to help the cop and the woman is escorted away by other railway policemen.

Earlier this month, another railway police officer had saved the lives of a woman and her child at a Mumbai railway station. The police officer jumped into action after the woman and her child slipped and almost fell between the tracks while trying to board a moving train.

Another Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved the life of a girl at Kerala's Tirur railway station in similar fashion this month. A video of the incident showing the RPF official saving the little girl from slipping between the platform and the train was shared by Railway Protection Force's Twitter account.

