Watch: Rahul Gandhi's Lookalike At Congress Yatra In Jammu Says This

Faisal has a striking resemblance to Rahul Gandhi.

As the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Jammu today, a look-alike of party MP Rahul Gandhi was also spotted marching with the yatris.

Wearing a half sleeves white T-shirt just like Rahul Gandhi, Mr Chaudhary was seen enjoying the attention as onlookers gathered around him.

Speaking to NDTV, the party worker from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut said people often tell him that he bears a striking resemblance to Mr Gandhi.

"I consider myself lucky. People say I look like him. More importantly, I am also a member of the Congress," he said.

"Although, I am half his age," Mr Chaudhary said.

Faisal had taken part in the yatra earlier in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab as well.

With an eye on Lok Sabha elections, Congress started its mega foot march last year in September from Tamil Nadu. The party has invited 21 opposition parties for the grand finale of the yatra in Srinagar on January 30.

Security has been increased across the Union Territory after twin blasts in Narwal area of Jammu on Saturday injured nine people.