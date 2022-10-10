Watch: Rahul Gandhi Runs With DK Shivakumar In Bharat Jodo Yatra

DK Shivakumar kept holding the Congress flag as he ran for a short distance with Rahul Gandhi.

Two days after he did a short sprint with former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, Rahul Gandhi did a "balancing act" on Monday by making state Congress chief DK Shivakumar run with him during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by DK Shivakumar while he walked from Tumkur to Hiriyur in the southern state. The former Congress chief even made the 60-year-old leader run with him.

Both Mr Siddaramaiah and Mr Shivakumar are vying for the chief minister's post as the Congress seeks to wrest power back from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka.

