Watch: Rahul Gandhi Rides Pillion On Scooter In Mizoram's Aizawl

Rahul Gandhi was seen arriving at Aizawl Club on a scooter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to Mizoram, was seen riding a pillion on a two-wheeler in Aizawl on Tuesday. In Mizoram, Mr Gandhi is campaigning for his party in the state for the upcoming November 7 assembly elections. He was seen arriving at Aizawl Club on a scooter to meet party leaders and local media. He was also seen on a two-wheeler, reaching the residence of former Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla.

News agency ANI shared photos and a video of Mr Gandhi riding a pillion in Aizawl. "Congress MP Rahul Gandhi riding pillion on a two-wheeler, reaches the residence of former Mizoram CM Lal Thanhawla," the caption of the post read. "Congress MP Rahul Gandhi rides pillion in Aizawl during his visit to Mizoram," the caption of the video read.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Mizoram Congress also shared a series of pictures of Mr Gandhi riding on a two-wheeler. "Mizoram. Mohabbat is speeding up," the caption said.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Aizawl on Monday morning to campaign for his party that ruled the state for several years till 2018. He joined supporters in a foot march from the Aizawl's Chanmari area to the Raj Bhawan. He also interacted with students at the Lal Thanhawla Auditorium.

Addressing party workers and supporters at a rally, Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ethnic violence in neighbouring Manipur, which the Congress has made into a key poll issue. He launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP in Manipur over the continuing violence and PM Modi for not visiting the state even once since clashes broke out on May 3.

"I was 16 years old when I first visited Mizoram with my father after the Mizo Accord was signed, paving the way for peace. The BJP attacks your culture, traditions, language, and religion. The ruling Mizo National Front supports the BJP at the Centre," he said.

"I went to Manipur a few months back and what I saw was shocking. They have killed the idea of Manipur. Manipur is now divided into two states," he further said, adding that Manipur is a symptom. "You see Manipur-like situations everywhere. They (the BJP) attack the tribals, the minorities, and the Dalits. Vote for us and we will protect your culture, language, traditions, and religion," Mr Gandhi said at the rally.