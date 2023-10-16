'BJP Against Tribals, Dalits': Rahul Gandhi Kickstarts Mizoram Campaign

Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during a "padyatra" in Aizawl today (PTI)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrived in Aizawl today for a two-day visit to campaign for the party that ruled the mountain state for several years till 2018 when it lost to the Mizo National Front, or the MNF.

Canvassing for the party ahead of the crucial November 7 assembly elections in the state, Rahul Gandhi joined supporters in a foot march from the Aizawl's Chanmari area to the Raj Bhawan.

Addressing party workers and supporters at a rally, the Congress scion slammed the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ethnic violence in neighbouring Manipur, which the Congress has made into a key poll issue. He launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP in Manipur over the continuing violence and PM Modi for not visiting the state even once since clashes broke out on May 3.

"I was 16 years old when I first visited Mizoram with my father after the Mizo Accord was signed, paving the way for peace. The BJP attacks your culture, traditions, language, and religion. The ruling Mizo National Front supports the BJP at the Centre," he said.

"I went to Manipur a few months back and what I saw was shocking. They have killed the idea of Manipur. Manipur is now divided into two states," he further said, adding that Manipur is a symptom.

"Manipur is a symptom. You see Manipur-like situations everywhere. They (the BJP) attack the tribals, the minorities, and the Dalits."

"Vote for us and we will protect your culture, language, traditions, and religion," Mr Gandhi said at the rally.

The Congress leader also interacted with students at the Lal Thanhawla Auditorium.

On Tuesday, he will meet the state leaders of his party at the Aijal Club and address the media before going to Lunglei, where he will address an election rally.

During his two-day stay in the state, the senior Congress leader is likely to announce the party's candidates for the upcoming polls.

The Congress recently formed the Mizoram Secular Alliance (MSA)in the state with two local parties - the People's Conference (PC) and the Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) - in line with the national Opposition bloc - the I.N.D.I.A.

The MSA was formed to unitedly fight against the BJP, Mizoram Congress chief Lalsawta said.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga downplayed the new alliance and said: "Congress gets just one or two seats, the main challenge is the ZPM. Rahul Gandhi's visit may be good for the Congress but it will not have much influence on the common Mizo people."

For the Congress, the stakes are quite high in the state and many see this as a fight for its political existence in the state.

In 2018, the Mizo National Front (MNF) returned to power after 10 years, defeating the Congress. The MNF bagged 26 of the 40 seats and secured a majority on its own with a 37.7% vote share. The Congress, which was in power since 2008, came in third with just five seats and 30% of the votes.

This time, Congress is trying to form a non-MNF, non-BJP alliance along the lines of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, sources said.

The regional party, Zoram Peoples' Movement (ZPM), has emerged as the main Opposition and the BJP is trying to win more seats in a state where 87 per cent of the electorate are Christians.