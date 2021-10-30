Watch: Rahul Gandhi Rides Pillion On Motorcycle While Campaigning In Goa

Rahul Gandhi riding on the pillion of a 'pilot' - a traditional motorcycle taxi in Goa

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at Goa's Azad maidan, a martyrs' monument in the state capital, riding on the pillion of a 'pilot' - a traditional motorcycle taxi in Goa. The state unit of the party tweeted a video showing Mr Gandhi on the vehicle.

Rahul Gandhi takes a ride on a 'pilot' - a traditional motor cycle taxi in Goa.#RahulGandhiWithGoapic.twitter.com/MDlHuOzGjL — Goa Congress (@INCGoa) October 30, 2021

Mr Gandhi left from there after laying wreaths and giving floral tributes at the Martyrs column.

The Congress leader is in the coastal state for a day-long visit ahead of assembly elections due early next year. He also interacted with members of the fishing community this morning in Velsao, a coastal village in the state. On the party's strategy for Goa, he said it was "to become the voice of the people of Goa" and protect their interests. The party is stressing the message of listening to the people and addressing their concerns throughout the campaign.

Mr Gandhi also spoke about issues of infrastructure and the state becoming a "coal hub". "We are very clear that we do not want Goa to become a coal hub, and that goes for a lot of environmental destruction that is taking place here," he said.

Goa has been on the boil over three infrastructure projects - the expansion of a railway track and highway, and a new power line - that residents of the state believe will harm its pristine forests and pollute its picturesque towns with coal dust. The state witnessed widespread protests against the projects that run through the Mollem National Park and the Bhagwan Mahavir Sanctuary, a biodiversity hotspot, in December last year. The "Save Mollem" and "No to coal" campaigns have echoed with the locals and the grand old party is promising to protect the interests of the state's vulnerable locals.

Mr Gandhi's Goa visit comes days after Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee started her three-day visit to campaign for her party in the state.