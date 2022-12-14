Watch: Raghuram Rajan Joins Rahul Gandhi During Bharat Jodo Yatra

Raghuram Rajan with Rahul Gandhi during Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra this morning. Videos shared on social media showed Mr Rajan and Mr Gandhi having a discussion while marching as the Congress's footmarch resumed today from Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is set to conclude in Kashmir - likely on Republic Day next year, has seen several guests joining from different walks of life.

Activist Medha Patkar, self-styled godman Namdev Das Tyagi (popularly known as Computer Baba), actor Swara Bhasker, and boxer Vijender Singh are among those who participated in Mr Gandhi's yatra over the past few months.