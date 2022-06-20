Watch: Priyanka Gandhi Gives Rahul Gandhi Supporter A Ride To Protest Site

Ms Vadra was heading to Jantar Mantar where Congress leaders and workers have camped in protest.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today gave a ride to a Congress worker who had sneaked into the probe agency's premises in support of her brother and MP Rahul Gandhi. Priyanka Gandhi was leaving the Enforcement Directorate's office premises when she spotted the worker who had draped himself in a poster of Rahul Gandhi. She stopped her car when she saw the worker being taken away by cops and asked him to get in.

In the video tweeted by news agency ANI, the cops can be seen taking the Rahul Gandhi supporter away when Priyanka Gandhi signals for him to get into her car. They then drive away together to Jantar Mantar where Congress leaders are sitting on a 'satyagraha'.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes Rahul Gandhi's supporter in her car as she headed towards Jantar Mantar where her party is protesting over ED probe against Rahul in the National Herald case pic.twitter.com/K1lZS5Rift — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

Ms Vadra was heading to Jantar Mantar where Congress leaders and workers have camped in protest against the Agnipath recruitment scheme and the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case.

Sources said the party has decided that large-scale detentions are preventing it from registering the protest effectively so they have shifted their protest to Delhi's designated protest site.

"Tomorrow lakhs of Congress workers across the country will continue peaceful protests against the anti-youth Agnipath scheme and against Modi Govt's vendetta politics targeting its leader Shri Rahul Gandhi, MP. A Congress delegation will also meet Hon'ble Rashtrapati in the evening," tweeted senior party leader and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh.

Congress has also alleged misbehaviour by policemen with party MPs during their protests. It has filed a complaint against Delhi Police for entering the party office at Akbar Road and attacking party workers.