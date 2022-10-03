Watch: President Droupadi Murmu Spins Charkha At Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram In Ahmedabad

President Droupadi Murmu commenced her two-day Gujarat tour on Monday.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Notably, her visit to Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram came a day after Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary was celebrated across the globe on October 2.

During her visit, the President spun the Charkha at the ashram, a video of which was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI.

Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary is observed globally as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events are held in India and worldwide to mark the occasion.

Mahatma Gandhi was fondly known as "Bapu" and his unwavering belief in "Swaraj (self-governance)" and "Ahimsa (non-violence)" won him accolades worldwide. He was born in 1869 in Porbandar town of Gujarat. He adopted non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against British colonial rule.

On Sunday, President Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also paid their tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in Delhi. They visited Rajghat, the final resting place of Gandhi, and later Vijay Ghat, the memorial of Shastri.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu commenced her two-day Gujarat tour on Monday. According to PTI, she will be inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1,330 crore at a function in Gandhinagar.

The President will also attend a civic reception hosted by the government of Gujarat in her honour in Gandhinagar. On October 4, she will launch 'herStart' - a start-up platform of Gujarat University for women entrepreneurs - and lay the foundation stone for various projects related to education and tribal development at Gujarat University.