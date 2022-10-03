'Goosebumps': 100-Year-Old Ex-Army Officer Motivates Anand Mahindra

The event was organised by the Madras Sappers in Bengaluru.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared a video of a felicitation ceremony organised to celebrate the 100th birthday of Subedar Major Govind Swamy, ex-Drill instructor of the National Defence Academy (NDA). The event was organised by the Madras Sappers in Bengaluru.

Calling it his “Monday Motivation,” Anand Mahindra wrote that he “had goosebumps when Subedar Major Swamy saluted the officers at the event. Subedar Major Swamy, during his tenure, instructed seven Indian Army Generals, the industrialist added.

In the video, shared on Twitter, a group of officers are seen helping Subedar Major Swamy get down from his car. The retired officer is then moved to a wheelchair. After a few seconds, we see some snippets from the felicitation ceremony. The clip ends with Subedar Major Swamy saluting the officers.



Sharing the video, Mr Mahindra wrote, “Sub Major [Govinda] Swamy, ex Drill Instructor of the National Defence Academy being felicitated on his 100th birthday. He instructed seven Indian Army Generals” Army as well as the Indian tradition of enduring respect for our Gurus. I had goosebumps when he saluted. This is my Monday Motivation.”



“Sub Major Swamy, ex Drill Instructor of the National Defence Academy being felicitated on his 100th birthday. He Instructed 7 Indian Army Generals” Army as well as Indian tradition of enduring respect for our Gurus. I had goosebumps when he saluted.This is my #MondayMotivationpic.twitter.com/Oa6gLkjjNR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 3, 2022

The Southern Command of the Indian Army has also shared some pictures from the bust unveiling ceremony of “Hony Captain Govind Swamy” on Twitter. The post caption reads, “A bust of "Hony Capt Govindswamy, VSM, Retd", an Icon and Epitome of Drill in Madras Sappers, was also unveiled at MEG by the legend himself. He has been the force behind MEG winning the "Best Marching Contingent Trophy" of the Republic/Army Day Parade, all "Nine" times it participated.”



A bust of "Hony Capt Govindswamy, VSM, Retd", an Icon & Epitome of Drill in #MADRASSAPPERS, was also unvieled at #MEG by the Legend himself. He has been the force behind MEG winning "Best Marching Contingent Trophy" of Republic/Army Day Parade, all "Nine" times it participated. pic.twitter.com/WHbuJ8Qg4G — Southern Command INDIAN ARMY (@IaSouthern) September 30, 2022

Meanwhile, the clip, tweeted by Mr Mahindra, has gone viral.

A user said, “My younger brother too drilled under him. 56th course ( 1976/79)and the icing on the cake is that all the recent chiefs of defence simultaneously were his coursemates."

My younger brother too drilled under him. 56th course ( 1976/79)and icing on the cake is that all the recent chiefs of defense simultaneously were his course mates — Venkat Manian (@VenkatManian2) October 3, 2022

“Really heart touching” was the sentiment on social media.

Really heart touching — Bharat singh (@bhgurjar) October 3, 2022

A few were happy to see the way Subedar Major Govinda Swamy was honoured.

He served for the Nation and he deserves it from the Nation. Happy to see he was honoured like this. Utmost example of seva. — Mahesh Teraiya (@Thetrueindilogy) October 3, 2022

For this person, it was a “ goosebumps moment.”

Really it's goosebumps moment. And his dedication n energy towards nation. Salute you sir. — satish sable (@satishss_123) October 3, 2022

“Hats of Salute,” wrote a user.

Hats of Salute.. — Pankaj Kumar (@PankajShekhar9) October 3, 2022

Another wrote, “What an emotional moment. I am in tears.”



What an emotional moment. I am in tears !!! — Ragz ???????? (@ragzsri) October 3, 2022



Isn't it inspiring?