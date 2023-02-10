Watch: PM Modi's Aerial Video Of Mumbai's Shoreline, With A 'Hello'

The 21-second video shows a sports stadium below, the city's shoreline, and high-rise buildings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today shared a bird's eye view of Mumbai from his chopper while visiting the country's financial capital. On his official Facebook page, the PM wrote "Hello again Mumbai!" while sharing the 21-second video, showing a sports stadium below, the city's shoreline, and high-rise buildings.

The Prime Minister posted the video soon after flagging off two new Vande Bharat trains from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai.

The new and upgraded version of Vande Bharat Express will run between Mumbai and Solapur and Mumbai and Sainagar Shirdi temple town in Ahmednagar district.

"Vande Bharat train is a magnificent picture of today's modern India. It's a reflection of India's speed and scale," PM Modi said, adding that these trains will benefit students and office-goers while also facilitating devotees and farmers.

"For the first time, two Vande Bharat trains have been flagged off at once. They'll connect financial centres such as Mumbai and Pune to centres of religious significance. They will benefit college and office-goers, farmers and devotees. It will also boost tourism and pilgrimage," PM Modi said.

He further informed that Vande Bharat trains currently connect as many as 108 districts of 17 states.