Watch: PM Modi Goes Plogging On Mamallapuram Beach Before Meet With Xi

PM Modi plogged at a beach in Tamil Nadu hours before key meet with Xi Jinping.

Ahead of his second round of informal talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went plogging on a beach in Mamallapuram, about 50 km from Chennai, in a 30-minute cleanliness drive this morning as he urged the people across the country to "ensure our public places are clean and tidy".

In a video tweeted by PM Modi, he is seen picking up litter at a beach near Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort and Spa where he is staying."Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes. Also handed over my 'collection' to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff," he tweeted.

"Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy! Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy," PM Modi further wrote.

In another tweet, PM Modi shared a few pictures where he is seen walking and exercising along the coast. "Refreshing walk and exercises in Mamallapuram, along the scenic coast," he wrote.

PM Modi will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping today for a one-on-one meet at the hotel where he is staying. The meet will be followed by delegation level talks and PM Modi will then host lunch for the Chinese President.

Earlier this month, PM Modi, who launched the 'Swachh Bharat' cleanliness campaign in 2014, declared rural India open defecation-free on Gandhi Jayanti. He also highlighted the government's big cleanliness initiative.

