PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 4,800 Crore In Tamil Nadu

Landing in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi on Saturday, returning from his overseas trip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for projects worth Rs 4,800 crore - a high-profile visit seen as both development-focused and politically significant, just eight months ahead of the state's assembly polls.

The projects include a new terminal at the Thoothukudi Airport with a capacity to handle two million passengers annually, along with key infrastructure works in highways, railways, and the VOC Port in Thoothukudi. In a region known for its historic maritime strength, PM Modi aimed to underscore how modern connectivity and energy infrastructure are at the heart of the Centre's vision for Tamil Nadu. "Infrastructure and energy have been our focus for Tamil Nadu over the past 11 years. Tamil Nadu's development is India's development," PM Modi said, asserting that the state has been a consistent priority for the Centre.

PM Modi also sought to strike an emotional chord with Tamil voters by invoking revered regional icons and deities - Lord Murugan of Tiruchendur Temple, freedom fighter VO Chidambaram Pillai, who challenged British shipping dominance, poet Subramania Bharathi, and Veerapandia Kattabomman, the warrior who resisted colonial rule from this region.

He recounted gifting pearls from Tuticorin to Bill Gates last year - a symbolic nod to the region's famed pearl heritage and export potential.

Pitching India's growing global economic footprint, the Prime Minister highlighted the recently finalised Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom, claiming it would expand opportunities for Indian manufacturing and start-ups. "Now 91% of goods from India can be sold at lower prices in the UK," he said, adding that MSMEs, youth, and entrepreneurs will benefit significantly. "Make in India is not just a slogan - during Operation Sindoor (in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack), you saw the strength of India-made weapons that gave sleepless nights to enemies," he said.

Tacitly addressing criticism from the ruling DMK and opposition parties over alleged financial bias against Tamil Nadu, PM Modi claimed the Centre had allocated Rs 3 lakh crore to the state over the past decade - three times the amount received under the UPA government.

"It should be seen how much Tamil Nadu contributed then vs now, then it would expose how less Tamil Nadu gets now", DMK Spokesperson Dharaneetharan had said.

PM Modi's remarks come amid sharp criticism from the DMK over the Centre allegedly withholding Rs 2,152 crore due to Tamil Nadu's refusal to implement the three-language policy - a move the state sees as Hindi imposition. The BJP has denied these allegations.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, currently hospitalised, had sent a memorandum to PM Modi through Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, flagging several unfulfilled Central projects and demands for greater financial support, details of which have not been divulged yet.

PM Modi's visit also includes participation in a major cultural and religious event on Sunday - the 1,000th anniversary of Chola Emperor Rajendra Chola I's maritime expedition at Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur district. He will be joined by 25 Shaivite mutts in what is seen as a symbolic attempt to deepen the BJP's roots in Tamil Nadu's cultural matrix.

Though mutts have limited political influence in Tamil Nadu compared to other southern states, BJP insiders say PM Modi is banking on a long-term revival of these institutions to create a cultural and religious connect - particularly with OBC and Brahmin communities historically patronised by the Chola rulers.

The BJP, with negligible presence in the state, is trying to rebuild its base ahead of 2026. After breaking away from the BJP before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the AIADMK has now rekindled ties.