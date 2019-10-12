PM Modi, Xi Jinping's One-On-One, Lunch To Cap Seaside Summit: 10 Points

PM Modi and Xi Jinping's will one-on-one meeting will be followed by delegation-level talks.

Here are top 10 updates on the PM Modi-Xi Jinping meet:

PM Modi and Mr Xi will hold their comprehensive one-on-one meeting at the Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort and Spa, which will be followed by delegation-level talks. PM Modi will also host President Xi lunch. Both sides will then issue separate statements on outcome of the summit. On Friday evening, the two leaders, helped by two interpreters, touched upon a range of issues, including trade deficit, over sumptuous local Tamil delicacies, officials said. "The discussion stressed over 150 minutes and it was well beyond the planned time for conversation. The discussions were very open and cordial. This was quality time that the two leaders spent together one-on-one," Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said in a late evening press conference. On Friday evening, PM Modi, dressed in a Tamil attire of veshti, white shirt and an angavasthram, took Mr Xi for a guided tour of the famous world heritage sites of Arjuna's Penance, Krishna's Butterball, the Pancha Ratha and Shore Temple in the ancient temple town, kicking off the second informal summit between the two leaders. During PM Modi's visit to Wuhan, President Xi had given him a personal tour of the Hubei provincial Museum. "Mamallapuram is one of the most beautiful places in India, full of vibrancy. It is linked to commerce, spirituality and is now a popular tourism centre. I am delighted that President Xi Jinping and I are spending time in this scenic place, which is also a @UNESCO heritage site," PM Modi tweeted after his dinner with Xi Jinping. Foreign Ministry Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar described the engagement between PM Modi and Xi on the first day of the informal summit as "highly productive". Mr Xi said Tamil Nadu has a long history of exchanges with China and close connections with China on maritime trade since ancient times, Xinhua reported. The Chinese President also called on the two countries to jointly advocate and push forward dialogue and exchanges among different civilizations, so as to "inject more lasting driving force into the development of bilateral ties and continue to produce new glory for Asian civilizations", Xinhua reported. Xi Jinping landed in Chennai on Friday afternoon in an Air China Boeing 747 aircraft to a red carpet welcome. He was received by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister EK Palaniswami, Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly P Dhanapal and the Indian ambassador to China Vikram Misri. A brief cultural ceremony was organised to honour the Chinese leader. The first informal summit between PM Modi and Xi Jinping took place Wuhan, a picturesque Chinese lake city, months after a 73-day face-off between the armies of the two countries in Doklam last year. President Xi's visit comes after the two sides exchanged sharp words over Kashmir following Xi's meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan three days ago. On Wednesday, Beijing said Xi Jinping had assured support to Pakistan on issues related to its "core interests". State-owned Xinhua News Agency also quoted him as saying that although the "right and wrong" of the situation were clear, India and Pakistan should resolve the situation through peaceful dialogue. On Wednesday evening, a joint statement after President Xi and Imran Khan's meeting, said Jammu and Kashmir should be "properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements." In its response, India said, "India's position has been consistent and clear that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. China is well aware of our position. It is not for other countries to comment on the internal affairs of India". The government has also maintained that the move in Jammu and Kashmir and making Ladakh a union territory is an internal matter.

