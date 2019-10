PM Modi, Xi Jinping's One-On-One, Lunch To Cap Seaside Summit: 10 Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping will hold their second round of informal talks today after the two leaders on Saturday bonded over a tour of the temples of Mahabalipuram, now known as Mamallapuram, followed by cultural programmes and dinner that went well beyond the scheduled time. India and China agreed that they need to work together to fight "radicalisation and terrorism as common challenges", the government said in a late-night press briefing on Friday. Xi Jinping urged both the countries to take the 70th anniversary of China-India diplomatic relations next year as an opportunity to conduct broader and deeper cultural and people-to-people exchanges, China's state media Xinhua News Agency reported.