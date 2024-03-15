'DMK Enemy Of Tamil Nadu's Future, Culture': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and alleged that the Dravidian party is an enemy of Tamil Nadu's future and its culture.

Addressing a rally in Kanyakumari, PM Modi said that DMK has hatred towards the country, its culture and heritage.

"DMK is the enemy of the future and the culture of Tamil Nadu. Before the Ayodhya Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, I came to Tamil Nadu and visited the prominent temples in the state. They want to destroy the Tamil culture," PM Modi said.

He reiterated his party's allegation that the state 'banned' the broadcast of the recent Ayodhya temple event.

"But the DMK govt tried to stop the telecast of the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony. On this Supreme Court had to reprimand the Tamil Nadu govt...They also didn't like the installation of the Sengol in the new parliament...It is our govt which cleared the way for the Jallikattu," he added.

The Prime Minister further asserted that BJP's performance in Tamil Nadu this time will shatter the arrogance of the DMK-Congress INDIA alliance.

While the BJP has development initiatives to showcase to people, the PM said, the opposition bloc's list of scams is big.

He alleged the DMK and Congress were anti-women and they only fooled and insulted women.

PM Modi said that the Central government was "fast-tracking" many initiatives for the Kanyakumari district.

"To improve the connectivity of Tamil Nadu, we are preparing a network of railways and highways. Over the past 10 years, highway projects worth around Rs. 50,000 crore have been completed in Tamil Nadu. And, projects worth Rs. 70,000 crore are still underway," he said.

PM Modi is also expected to address a rally in the Kolar Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka and hold a roadshow from Mirjaguda to Malkajgiri near Hyderabad in the evening.

