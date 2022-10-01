Watch: PM Modi Gets 5G Demo From Mukesh And Akash Ambani

5G services will be available in 13 Indian cities after Diwali.

Soon after inaugurating the India Mobile Congress 2022 where he launched the much-awaited 5G services in 13 major Indian cities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed over to Reliance's Jio pavilion to experience 'True 5G' devices and use cases through Jio Glass. The PM got a personal demonstration by Reliance chief Mukesh Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani, who recently take over as Chairman of Jio Infocomm's board, the digital division of Reliance industries.

"He also spent time understanding the indigenous development of end-to-end 5G technology by a team of young Jio engineers, and how 5G can help bridge the gap between urban and rural healthcare delivery," Jio said in a statement.

PM Modi was accompanied by Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, junior Telecom Minister Devusinh Chauhan, and Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

After inaugurating the exhibition, PM Modi went around pavilions set up by different telecom operators and technology providers to get a first-hand experience of what 5G can do. He started with Reliance Jio's stalls.

He also visited stalls of Airtel, Vodafone Idea, C-DOT, and others.

5G services will be available in 13 Indian cities after Diwali.

"5G can unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits, giving it the potential for being a transformational force for Indian society. It will help the country leapfrog the traditional barriers to development, spur innovations by startups and business enterprises as well as advance the 'Digital India' vision," an official release from the organisers said.

India's biggest ever auction of telecom spectrum held recently had received a record Rs 1.5 lakh crore of bids, with Mukesh Ambani's Jio cornering nearly half of all the airwaves sold with a Rs 88,078 crore bid.