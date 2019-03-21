Watch: People In Gujarat Village Walk Barefoot On Fire To Celebrate Holi

Holi 2019: People walk on hot embers on Saras village, Surat, on Holika Dahan.

The Holi festival is synonymous with powdered colours, 'bhaang' and the arrival of spring in India. However, it is much more than just that.

Take this particular village in Gujarat's Surat for example where people walk on hot embers on Holika Dahan, a night before Holi.

Holika Dahan is a night of ritual bonfire which features dancing, singing and chanting of hymns. It is considered auspicious and signifies the triumph of good over evil.

To celebrate the eve of Holi on Wednesday night, people of Saras village in Surat waited for the bonfire to douse and then walked barefoot on the hot coals.

#WATCH Gujarat: People in Saras village of Surat walk on burning embers on the occasion of Holika Dahan. #Holi (20.03.2019) pic.twitter.com/cfBjtZnOnq — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2019

The tradition to walk on fire is hundreds of years old. People in this village believe that the ritual will grant them their wishes and absolve them of all sadness and problems.

People from across the world and of all ages come to take part in this festival.

Heena Patel, who lives in the UK and came to witness the event, said: "I used to come here since I was 10 years old. Nobody gets hurt when people walk on embers. Only those get hurt who have done some wrong."

Jeenal Waghel, a local resident, said: "People walk on embers without fear and they do not even get hurt. My husband also walked on it last year."

