Happy Holi 2019: Google Celebrates Holi With Colourful Doodle

Google on Thursday marked the festival of Holi with a colourful doodle showcasing festivities and splashing of colours.

Also known as the festival of colours, Holi marks the end of winter and beginning of spring season. While it is predominantly celebrated in India and Nepal, the festival, these days, is widely celebrated in other Asian and Western countries owing to the presence of Indian diaspora in these regions.

Celebrations begin a night before with Holika Dahan, wherein people perform religious rituals in front of a bonfire and pray for the destruction of evil, just the way Holika, the sister of the demon king Hiranyakashipu, was killed in the fire.

On the day of Holi, people smear each other with colours and hurl water balloons at one another. People are often seen engaging in celebratory dance to the beat of drums, thus furthering the spirit of togetherness.

Festivities also include some lip-smacking sweets and savouries, as well as bhang- a customary drink made from cannabis.

