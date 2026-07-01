Video: Peacock Trapped Inside Train Engine Rescued By Railway Staff In Maharashtra

A peacock trapped inside the front engine assembly of a moving passenger train was successfully rescued by alert railway staff, Government Railway Police and local residents. The heart-warming incident took place at the Shegaon Railway Station in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra. Notably, the bird became trapped in the locomotive coupling deck of the Bhusawal-Badnera MEMU passenger train. Upon the train's arrival at Shegaon station, vigilant railway employees spotted the distressed bird lodged tightly inside the front portion of the engine.

Officials immediately alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP), who joined railway employees and local residents in the rescue operation. Working carefully, the team freed the bird without causing it any further harm.

The peacock was examined after being rescued and was found to have escaped without any serious injuries. It was later handed over to wildlife experts for observation before being released back into its natural habitat. The rescue was completed quickly, allowing the train to continue its journey without any major delays or disruption.

A video of the operation has since gone viral on social media, with many people praising the railway staff, GRP personnel and locals for their swift response and efforts to save India's national bird.

"As soon as the Bhusawal Badnera MEMU train reached Shegaon, alert railway employees spotted something stuck in the engine Then, with the help of the GRP, they saved a life," the video was captioned on X.

Watch the video here:

Reacting to the rescue, one user wrote, "People did a great job; by their grace, a bird's life was saved."

Another commented, "Saving the national bird is tantamount to respecting national symbols."

A third said, "The timely alertness of the staff and the bravery of the GRP saved the life of a voiceless peacock. A heartfelt salute to such real-life heroes." A fourth added, "An invaluable life was saved thanks to the alertness of vigilant railway employees; such vigilance is truly commendable."